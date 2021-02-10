$44.33 Million in Sales Expected for Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) to report $44.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Telos’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $43.70 million and the highest is $44.70 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Telos will report full-year sales of $179.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $178.80 million to $179.73 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $277.37 million, with estimates ranging from $274.10 million to $280.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Telos.

TLS has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on Telos from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Telos from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Telos from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Telos in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Telos in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.71.

In other news, Director John W. Maluda purchased 441 shares of Telos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7,497.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,306,177.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 63,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,283,210. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Telos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,444,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Telos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,731,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Telos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,237,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Telos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,491,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Telos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,621,000.

Telos stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.63. 1,353,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,807. Telos has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $41.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.81.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. The company offers solutions that secure cyberspace, the cloud environment, and the people and operations of the enterprise. It provides Xacta, a premier solution for continuous assessment and authorization, which is used by the department of defense (DoD), intelligence communities, and civilian government, as well as by commercial businesses; enterprise cloud services, including engineering, migration, security, and managed services; and Telos Ghost, a cybersecurity solution that gives organizations an anonymous way to do business, connect with global resources, and conduct research online for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

