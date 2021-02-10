4,000 Shares in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Bought by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 131.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FOX in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in FOX by 480.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FOX in the 4th quarter valued at $1,371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $30.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.12. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $19.81 and a 52 week high of $40.73.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. FOX’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FOXA shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.55.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

