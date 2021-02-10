37,910 Shares in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Purchased by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Cactus as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WHD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 54.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cactus by 21.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 7,653 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cactus by 21.9% during the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,859,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WHD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cactus from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cactus in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cactus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

In other Cactus news, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $1,343,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,252 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,461.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $81,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,694.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,443. Insiders own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WHD traded down $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,450. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 7.09. Cactus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $31.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.35%.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, repair, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

