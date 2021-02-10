36,613 Shares in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Bought by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 36,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 8,004 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 68.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 103,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

NXRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $41.97 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.06 and a 12 month high of $52.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 0.97.

NexPoint Residential Trust Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT).

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.