3,192 Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Bought by Novak Financial Planning LLC

Novak Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 662,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,782,000 after buying an additional 18,878 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 17,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 4,831 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 34,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after buying an additional 4,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 82,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JPM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.16.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $139.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.93. The company has a market cap of $425.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $142.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

