31,447 Shares in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Purchased by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 31,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in AdaptHealth in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in AdaptHealth in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AdaptHealth in the third quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in AdaptHealth in the third quarter worth about $186,000. 28.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Assured Investment Management sold 1,882,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $52,601,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total transaction of $418,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 257,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,979,689.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,910,967 shares of company stock valued at $53,652,501 in the last three months. 10.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AHCO traded down $1.82 on Wednesday, hitting $34.44. 11,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,137,483. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion and a PE ratio of -604.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.06. AdaptHealth Corp. has a one year low of $10.29 and a one year high of $41.58.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $32.50 to $39.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.94.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

