$3.08 Billion in Sales Expected for Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) will post $3.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Community Health Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.19 billion. Community Health Systems posted sales of $3.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will report full-year sales of $11.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.72 billion to $11.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $12.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.15 billion to $12.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Community Health Systems.

A number of analysts recently commented on CYH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Community Health Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.30.

In other Community Health Systems news, major shareholder Tian Qiao Chen sold 4,588,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total transaction of $39,778,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,768,404 shares of company stock valued at $132,789,001. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 48,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Community Health Systems by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Community Health Systems by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 171,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Community Health Systems by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Community Health Systems by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYH stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,045,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,165. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.63 and a 200 day moving average of $6.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 2.12. Community Health Systems has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $11.45.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

