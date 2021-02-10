2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Receives $44.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.00.

TWOU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on 2U from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on 2U from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of 2U in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 2U in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Get 2U alerts:

Shares of TWOU traded up $2.35 on Friday, reaching $49.19. The stock had a trading volume of 75,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,180. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.69 and a 200 day moving average of $38.33. 2U has a twelve month low of $11.51 and a twelve month high of $49.46.

In other news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 41,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,928,974.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 129,671 shares in the company, valued at $6,094,537. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Mark Chernis sold 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $895,440.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 236,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,330,931.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 65,292 shares of company stock worth $2,986,902 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWOU. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 2U in the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of 2U by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,870 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 11,562 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 2U in the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 2U in the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of 2U by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 21,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. The Graduate Program Segment targets students seeking a full graduate degree. The Short Course Segment targets working professionals seeking career advancement through skills attainment.

Featured Story: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.