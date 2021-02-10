2,626,261 Shares in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) Acquired by Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,626,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,194,000. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF comprises 6.5% of Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC owned 11.03% of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000.

SWAN traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.03. 6,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,090. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.25. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 12-month low of $26.39 and a 12-month high of $33.24.

