25,085 Shares in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Bought by Must Asset Management Inc.

Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,000. Oak Street Health accounts for about 1.1% of Must Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OSH. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Oak Street Health by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $338,000. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

OSH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $59.00 price target (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.60.

In other news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 469,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $21,608,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,510,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,473,202. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Griffin Myers sold 459,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $21,148,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,474,250 shares of company stock valued at $67,815,500. 5.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OSH opened at $57.95 on Wednesday. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.61.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). The business had revenue of $217.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.00 million. Oak Street Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of September 30, 2020, it operated 67 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.