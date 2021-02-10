2,437 Shares in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Acquired by McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,437 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000. Microsoft comprises approximately 0.5% of McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $243.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $225.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.60. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $245.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Microsoft from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.63.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

