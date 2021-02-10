2,288 Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Purchased by Copperleaf Capital LLC

Copperleaf Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,288 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 49.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,913,433 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $422,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,046 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 28.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,444,075 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $553,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,706 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 247.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,228,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $104,876,000 after acquiring an additional 875,035 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.2% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,606,483 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,543,789,000 after acquiring an additional 630,989 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 766.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 700,784 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $60,211,000 after acquiring an additional 619,881 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $287,469.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,656. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total value of $10,607,210.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $105.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,380,146. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $107.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.26 and a 200-day moving average of $92.26. The stock has a market cap of $123.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.56.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

