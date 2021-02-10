228,711 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 228,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,133,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.25% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,666,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,893,000 after acquiring an additional 44,950 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 109,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 63.4% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 55,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,487,000 after acquiring an additional 21,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $430,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $152.07 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $69.27 and a 12 month high of $152.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.68.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

