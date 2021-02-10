2,170 Shares in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGV) Bought by DB Wealth Management Group LLC

DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MGV. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000.

MGV stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.88. 4,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,422. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.74. Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $56.00 and a one year high of $90.48.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

