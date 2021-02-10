2,024 Shares in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,024 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth $1,544,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth $564,000.

Shares of Coupa Software stock opened at $352.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of -165.56 and a beta of 1.53. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52-week low of $99.01 and a 52-week high of $369.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.45.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $132.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 5,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $1,570,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,142,586. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.13, for a total transaction of $14,906,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,678,357.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,201 shares of company stock valued at $66,600,489 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COUP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $330.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $339.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.16.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

