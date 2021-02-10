20 20 Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 7,363 Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,363 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 48,420 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter valued at $387,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter worth $4,645,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,776 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Finally, Bennicas & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at $913,000. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 467,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $11,776,715.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,724,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,747,502.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 485,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $12,255,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,890,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,776,851.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $32.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.63 and its 200 day moving average is $20.56. The stock has a market cap of $46.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -355.74 and a beta of 2.27. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $32.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FCX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.12.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

