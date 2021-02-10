1,927 Shares in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Moderna by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 7,752 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $179.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.91 and a 12 month high of $189.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.58.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $1,736,400.00. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 21,046 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $1,810,797.84. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 491,995 shares of company stock worth $64,815,499. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MRNA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Moderna from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.72.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.