186,056 Shares in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 186,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,000. Photronics accounts for approximately 0.3% of GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palouse Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its holdings in Photronics by 150.3% in the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 141,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 84,750 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in Photronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Photronics by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 68,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Photronics by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other Photronics news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 8,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $98,245.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,438,019.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $33,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 154,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,462.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 80,915 shares of company stock worth $911,392 in the last 90 days. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PLAB traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.64. 2,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,760. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.90 million, a PE ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Photronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $15.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.99.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $149.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.87 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FDP substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

