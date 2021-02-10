$18.48 Million in Sales Expected for eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) will announce sales of $18.48 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for eGain’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.42 million to $18.54 million. eGain reported sales of $18.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eGain will report full-year sales of $75.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $74.97 million to $76.46 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $85.82 million, with estimates ranging from $82.88 million to $88.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover eGain.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.96 million. eGain had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 24.89%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on eGain from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eGain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded eGain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.20.

In related news, Director Phiroz P. Darukhanavala sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $289,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $5,675. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 34.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of eGain by 19.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 718,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,186,000 after buying an additional 114,943 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in eGain in the 3rd quarter worth $1,508,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of eGain by 187.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 145,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 94,671 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eGain by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,532,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,106,000 after acquiring an additional 94,580 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of eGain by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 240,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 92,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EGAN traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.08. The stock had a trading volume of 384,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,467. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.86 and its 200-day moving average is $12.88. eGain has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $20.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $373.62 million, a P/E ratio of 48.60, a PEG ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.37.

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

