1,712 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Bought by Anderson Hoagland & Co.

Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 32,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,272.8% in the 4th quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 26,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 24,464 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 121,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,582,000 after acquiring an additional 10,827 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $143.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.56. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.11 and a fifty-two week high of $143.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

