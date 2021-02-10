$15.40 Million in Sales Expected for ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) will report sales of $15.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for ChromaDex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.00 million. ChromaDex posted sales of $13.09 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that ChromaDex will report full-year sales of $59.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $58.61 million to $60.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $76.99 million, with estimates ranging from $75.00 million to $79.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ChromaDex.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CDXC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of ChromaDex in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of ChromaDex in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

In other news, Chairman Frank L. Jaksch, Jr. sold 37,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $196,332.51. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 262,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,651.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 478.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 18,717 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 2.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ChromaDex by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 138,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 29,849 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in ChromaDex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in ChromaDex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXC traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.27. 1,207,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,867. ChromaDex has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $6.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.85 and a 200 day moving average of $4.83. The company has a market cap of $387.41 million, a PE ratio of -17.21 and a beta of 1.49.

ChromaDex Company Profile

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

