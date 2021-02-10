1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) (ETR:DRI) PT Set at €40.00 by Berenberg Bank

1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) (ETR:DRI) has been assigned a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 87.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DRI. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €25.94 ($30.52).

DRI stock opened at €21.39 ($25.16) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. 1&1 Drillisch AG has a 1 year low of €13.29 ($15.64) and a 1 year high of €27.03 ($31.80). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €20.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of €21.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion and a PE ratio of 11.38.

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates through Access, 5G, and Miscellaneous segments. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile internet. The company's wireless access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or IPTV.

