1,385 Shares in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Bought by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,385 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 48.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,779,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $580,452,000 after purchasing an additional 581,028 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Intuit by 47.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,715,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $559,693,000 after purchasing an additional 549,117 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Intuit by 18.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,826,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $595,666,000 after acquiring an additional 282,183 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 7.0% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,227,281,000 after acquiring an additional 245,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Intuit by 11.1% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,395,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $781,570,000 after acquiring an additional 239,842 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

INTU opened at $391.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $102.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.56, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.68 and a twelve month high of $398.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $375.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $344.32.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $382.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.33.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $156,242.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,886.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $204,317.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,923.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,803 shares of company stock worth $2,166,769 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Further Reading: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.