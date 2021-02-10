114,037 Shares in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) Purchased by Shaker Financial Services LLC

Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 114,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 66,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 10,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

GCV stock opened at $6.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.78. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $6.75.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

