111 (NASDAQ:YI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $15.06

111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.06 and last traded at $14.75, with a volume of 18507 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.70.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.01 and a beta of 1.21.

111 (NASDAQ:YI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. 111 had a negative net margin of 8.81% and a negative return on equity of 67.04%. The business had revenue of $347.99 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that 111, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 111 stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of 111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,580 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of 111 worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

111, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, B2B and B2C. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services, such as online consultation services and e-prescription services to consumers.

