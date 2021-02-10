1,021 Shares in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKJ) Bought by LGL Partners LLC

LGL Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKJ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. LGL Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $601,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 62.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $133,000.

JKJ stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $221.42. 1,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,361. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $103.24 and a one year high of $221.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $205.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.71.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Core Index Fund (the Core Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

