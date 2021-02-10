1,000 Shares in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Bought by West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 131.1% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 142.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPOT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $270.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spotify Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $283.15.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $332.84. 29,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,622,461. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $109.18 and a 12 month high of $370.95. The company has a market cap of $59.66 billion, a PE ratio of -78.40 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $327.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.99.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.46% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.14) EPS. Analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

