$1.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.48 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for TE Connectivity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.55. TE Connectivity reported earnings of $1.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will report full year earnings of $5.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.72 to $6.16. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $6.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover TE Connectivity.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised TE Connectivity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.79.

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 13,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.21, for a total value of $1,536,848.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,441 shares in the company, valued at $12,700,600.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $610,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,202.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,688 shares of company stock worth $21,029,106 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,180,764 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,776,990,000 after acquiring an additional 253,546 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,894,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $471,490,000 after acquiring an additional 56,128 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,235,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $391,666,000 after acquiring an additional 918,373 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 4.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,206,884 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $313,441,000 after acquiring an additional 143,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.9% during the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,550,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $151,497,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEL stock opened at $128.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a PE ratio of -178.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.15 and a 200-day moving average of $108.41. TE Connectivity has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $131.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.07%.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

