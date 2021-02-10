$1.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) will report earnings per share of $1.22 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ResMed’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.34. ResMed reported earnings of $1.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ResMed will report full year earnings of $5.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.83 to $5.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.28 to $6.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ResMed.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $800.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.07 million. ResMed had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.83.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $199.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $211.99 and its 200-day moving average is $195.77. The stock has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. ResMed has a twelve month low of $108.85 and a twelve month high of $224.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 5,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $1,055,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,281,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 955 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $201,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,603 shares in the company, valued at $2,659,233. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,280 shares of company stock worth $3,652,367 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC acquired a new position in ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $544,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in ResMed by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 18,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ResMed by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 81,376 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,950,000 after purchasing an additional 10,228 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

