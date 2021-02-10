$1.11 Billion in Sales Expected for IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) will report sales of $1.11 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for IHS Markit’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.12 billion. IHS Markit reported sales of $1.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IHS Markit will report full-year sales of $4.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.55 billion to $4.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.83 billion to $4.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for IHS Markit.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INFO shares. Argus downgraded IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on IHS Markit from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist downgraded IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IHS Markit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Shares of INFO stock opened at $91.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.62. IHS Markit has a 52-week low of $44.81 and a 52-week high of $101.45. The company has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a PE ratio of 42.03 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.04 and its 200 day moving average is $84.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In related news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 11,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,046,422.85. Also, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,218 shares in the company, valued at $9,906,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,970 shares of company stock worth $7,941,014. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,363,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,458,084,000 after purchasing an additional 277,654 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in IHS Markit by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,053,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $632,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,398 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in IHS Markit by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 6,017,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $472,472,000 after acquiring an additional 171,784 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in IHS Markit by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,064,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,944,000 after acquiring an additional 91,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in IHS Markit by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,121,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $370,202,000 after acquiring an additional 82,349 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

