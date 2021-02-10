$0.77 EPS Expected for CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) to post earnings per share of $0.77 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CRA International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.68. CRA International also posted earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRA International will report full-year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CRA International.
A number of research firms have weighed in on CRAI. TheStreet raised shares of CRA International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on CRA International from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.
Shares of NASDAQ CRAI traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.46. 28,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,430. CRA International has a one year low of $21.96 and a one year high of $61.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.68 and its 200 day moving average is $46.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.81 million, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.41.
CRA International Company Profile
CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.
