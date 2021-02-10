$0.77 EPS Expected for CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) to post earnings per share of $0.77 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CRA International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.68. CRA International also posted earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRA International will report full-year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CRA International.

Get CRA International alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRAI. TheStreet raised shares of CRA International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on CRA International from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in CRA International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 17,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of CRA International by 2.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 197,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in CRA International by 523.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CRA International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CRA International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRAI traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.46. 28,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,430. CRA International has a one year low of $21.96 and a one year high of $61.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.68 and its 200 day moving average is $46.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.81 million, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.41.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CRA International (CRAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.