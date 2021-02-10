$0.70 EPS Expected for TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) will announce earnings per share of $0.70 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TTEC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.67. TTEC reported earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TTEC will report full year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.01. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.36. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TTEC.

Get TTEC alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on TTEC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TTEC from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on TTEC from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TTEC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.40. 148,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,312. TTEC has a 1 year low of $26.28 and a 1 year high of $89.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.94. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.09, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77.

In related news, EVP Judi Hand sold 24,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,621,685.00. 61.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TTEC by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in TTEC by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after acquiring an additional 8,470 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TTEC by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in TTEC by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in TTEC by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 68,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 33.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TTEC (TTEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.