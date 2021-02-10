$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Hollysys Automation Technologies’ earnings. Hollysys Automation Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hollysys Automation Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hollysys Automation Technologies.

Get Hollysys Automation Technologies alerts:

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $129.47 million for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 13.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 29.8% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $297,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $313,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HOLI stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.80. 289,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,450. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $956.48 million, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.04. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $16.31.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

Featured Article: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hollysys Automation Technologies (HOLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.