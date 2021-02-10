$0.48 EPS Expected for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Semtech’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. Semtech reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Semtech will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.74. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Semtech.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Semtech had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $154.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Semtech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.08.

Semtech stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.59. 2,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,101. Semtech has a 12 month low of $26.03 and a 12 month high of $83.94. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 105.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.96.

In other Semtech news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total transaction of $1,057,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,869,600.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce C. Edwards sold 30,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $2,116,369.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,926.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,424 shares of company stock valued at $10,928,178 over the last ninety days. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMTC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Semtech by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Semtech by 298.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 73,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after buying an additional 55,130 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 5,959.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 15,734 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 10,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

