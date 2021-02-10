-$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) will announce ($0.44) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.48). Playa Hotels & Resorts reported earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 450%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.87). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Several analysts have commented on PLYA shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $5.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.79.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, CMO Kevin Froemming sold 14,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $81,590.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 19,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $111,019.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 446,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,490,588.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 162,867 shares of company stock worth $757,548 over the last quarter. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLYA. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. boosted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 4,162,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,250 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,971,000. HG Vora Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 12,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,051,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 929,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 321,395 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,100,000 after purchasing an additional 230,082 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLYA stock opened at $6.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $857.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.22. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $7.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.66.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates its resorts under eight brand names. As of October 16, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 21 resorts comprising 8,172 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

