$0.35 EPS Expected for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Olin’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.43. Olin reported earnings of ($0.41) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 185.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olin will report full-year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.34. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $2.59. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Olin.

Get Olin alerts:

OLN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Olin from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Alembic Global Advisors upped their target price on Olin from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Olin from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Olin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Olin from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Olin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Olin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLN stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $28.07. 1,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,417,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.94 and a 200-day moving average of $18.54. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. Olin has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $28.33.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Olin (OLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.