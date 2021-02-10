-$0.22 EPS Expected for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the highest is ($0.18). Eloxx Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.89). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.80). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals.

Get Eloxx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ELOX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELOX traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.08. The stock had a trading volume of 68,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,447. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $6.77. The company has a market capitalization of $163.82 million, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 2.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.92 and its 200 day moving average is $3.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 156,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 8,990 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,503,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,986,000 after purchasing an additional 9,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 445,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 11,973 shares in the last quarter. 21.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (ELOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.