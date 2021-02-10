$0.20 EPS Expected for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) to announce $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.21. Monmouth Real Estate Investment also posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Monmouth Real Estate Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.86. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Monmouth Real Estate Investment.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.19. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a negative return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 13.19%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MNR. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. B. Riley raised their price target on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, National Securities assumed coverage on Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 116,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 36,960 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $394,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 14,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 635,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,804,000 after acquiring an additional 42,463 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MNR stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.07. The company had a trading volume of 387,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,049. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.24. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $18.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.52 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 10.46 and a quick ratio of 10.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. This is a boost from Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.18%.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 119 properties containing a total of approximately 23.4 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

