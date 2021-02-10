$0.19 EPS Expected for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) to announce $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Broadmark Realty Capital.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 52.94% and a return on equity of 5.64%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BRMK shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

BRMK stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.80. 468,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,099. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 1 year low of $5.44 and a 1 year high of $12.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.36 and a 200-day moving average of $10.24.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from Broadmark Realty Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Luebbers sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRMK. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. 53.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

