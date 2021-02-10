-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) will announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.16). Nordic American Tankers reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 300%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nordic American Tankers.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $37.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.55 million. Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 33.12%.

A number of analysts have commented on NAT shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Nordic American Tankers from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet lowered Nordic American Tankers from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

NAT stock opened at $3.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.51. The company has a market cap of $462.65 million, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.64. Nordic American Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 326.9% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 11,723 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8,977 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 30.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 23 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nordic American Tankers (NAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.