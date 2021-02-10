-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Twin Disc’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the highest is $0.00. Twin Disc posted earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Twin Disc will report full-year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.70). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.25). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Twin Disc.

Get Twin Disc alerts:

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.14). Twin Disc had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Twin Disc in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twin Disc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ TWIN remained flat at $$8.70 during trading on Friday. 15,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,002. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.66. Twin Disc has a 1-year low of $4.66 and a 1-year high of $10.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Twin Disc by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,678,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,176,000 after acquiring an additional 78,524 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Twin Disc by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 370,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its holdings in Twin Disc by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 285,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Twin Disc by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Twin Disc in the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

About Twin Disc

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Twin Disc (TWIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Disc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Disc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.