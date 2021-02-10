$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) to report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.12. Magnolia Oil & Gas reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.83. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Magnolia Oil & Gas.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MGY. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Northland Securities raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.48.

Shares of MGY stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.59. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $3.23 and a 12 month high of $10.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.72.

In other news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.77 per share, for a total transaction of $230,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGY. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 589.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 9,576 shares during the period. 69.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

