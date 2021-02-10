$0.03 EPS Expected for Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) will report earnings per share of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rite Aid’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.06. Rite Aid reported earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 108.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Rite Aid will report full-year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.67. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Rite Aid.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a positive return on equity of 2.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RAD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Rite Aid from $9.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Rite Aid currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Shares of RAD traded up $3.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.99. 4,196,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,397,331. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.57. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. Rite Aid has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $32.48.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Rite Aid in the third quarter worth $310,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Rite Aid in the third quarter worth $185,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 24,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 98.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 5.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 132,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 6,282 shares during the last quarter. 52.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

