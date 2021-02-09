Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 71,279 Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 287,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 71,279 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the third quarter worth $84,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 24.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 130,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 25,840 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 58.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 149,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 1.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 763,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,333,000 after acquiring an additional 8,799 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,626,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,104,000 after acquiring an additional 145,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of NYSE SBS opened at $7.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.93. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a fifty-two week low of $5.54 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.04 and a 200-day moving average of $8.73.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $825.90 million during the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 9.89%.

Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

