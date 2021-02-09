Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Masimo were worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Masimo by 222.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Masimo during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Masimo during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Masimo during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Masimo by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 81.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $255.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.14.

In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 6,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.31, for a total transaction of $1,638,169.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 195,867 shares in the company, valued at $53,140,675.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 11,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.50, for a total transaction of $3,056,412.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 247,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,735,109.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,273 shares of company stock worth $33,575,334. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $261.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 68.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.66. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $143.90 and a 1 year high of $284.86.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

