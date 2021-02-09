Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $2.24 Million Stock Position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,534 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.09% of Commvault Systems worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,354 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 93.2% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 82,501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 39,800 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 164.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,098 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 19,941 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 4.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 109,417 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 54.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David F. Walker sold 7,500 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $487,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,962,205. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Carolan sold 7,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $437,569.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,419,993.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $1,401,000. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.38.

Shares of CVLT opened at $68.16 on Tuesday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.26 and a twelve month high of $68.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -103.27, a PEG ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.59.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

