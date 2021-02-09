Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.89 Million Stock Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,189 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 15,430,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,848,000 after purchasing an additional 468,567 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its stake in Cameco by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 11,579,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,956,000 after buying an additional 1,457,704 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in Cameco by 329.2% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 7,811,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,899,000 after buying an additional 5,991,645 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP raised its stake in Cameco by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 6,290,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,338,000 after buying an additional 811,670 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Cameco by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,705,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,523,000 after buying an additional 647,962 shares during the period. 60.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cameco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Cameco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TD Securities cut Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.17.

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $14.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,476,000.00 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.41 and a 200-day moving average of $11.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.00. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.16.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

