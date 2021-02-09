Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys Shares of 227,401 Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 227,401 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LUMN. Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $343,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,571,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $2,655,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LUMN stock opened at $12.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

In other news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $102,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,534.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LUMN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lumen Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.41.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based communications company, provides various integrated services under Â’CenturyLink' name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

