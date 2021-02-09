Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 35,000 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 38.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.10% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 114.8% during the 3rd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,282,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,986 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,214,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 832,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,296,000 after purchasing an additional 142,091 shares during the period. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 794,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after purchasing an additional 286,401 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,603,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

PDM opened at $16.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.18. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $24.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

