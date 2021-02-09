Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 11,771 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 38.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,771 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 111.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after acquiring an additional 57,306 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,754 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 241,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the third quarter valued at about $2,996,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the third quarter valued at about $1,414,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SEIC shares. TheStreet upgraded SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.90.

In other news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $563,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,885,190.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Stephen Meyer sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total value of $394,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,349,457.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 173,391 shares of company stock worth $9,366,331. Insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $56.40 on Tuesday. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $35.40 and a 1 year high of $69.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.36. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $443.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

